Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is -57.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.55 and a high of $6.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLNY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.93% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 52.0% higher than the price target low of $4.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.04, the stock is -52.73% and -55.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.41 million and changing -31.31% at the moment leaves the stock -59.35% off its SMA200. CLNY registered -61.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.00.

The stock witnessed a -57.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.60%, and is -48.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.70% over the week and 12.34% over the month.

Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $2.33B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -51.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -20.00% and -66.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.10%).

Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Colony Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $29.55M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -156.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -36.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.10% in year-over-year returns.

Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) Top Institutional Holders

380 institutions hold shares in Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY), with 9.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.93% while institutional investors hold 83.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 521.79M, and float is at 477.24M with Short Float at 1.40%. Institutions hold 82.16% of the Float.

Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BARRACK THOMAS JR, the company’s Executive Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that BARRACK THOMAS JR sold 16,251 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $24.83 per share for a total of $403579.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158793.0 shares.

Colony Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that BARRACK THOMAS JR (Executive Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 3,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $24.82 per share for $80666.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 175044.0 shares of the CLNY stock.