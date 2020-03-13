Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) picks momentum as shares rise 20.10%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) is 98.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.73 and a high of $12.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The CGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $11.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.32% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.27% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 34.54% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.51, the stock is -11.54% and 7.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.78 million and changing -28.06% at the moment leaves the stock 64.30% off its SMA200. CGEN registered 225.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 209.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.21.

The stock witnessed a 37.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 117.86%, and is 20.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.68% over the week and 9.14% over the month.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) has around 61 employees, a market worth around $818.16M. Distance from 52-week low is 211.72% and -33.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Compugen Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11. The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.10% this year.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Top Institutional Holders

68 institutions hold shares in Compugen Ltd. (CGEN), with 140.26k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.21% while institutional investors hold 34.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.16M, and float is at 67.78M with Short Float at 5.85%. Institutions hold 34.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 8.98 million shares valued at $53.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.21% of the CGEN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. with 8.15 million shares valued at $48.57 million to account for 12.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Rock Springs Capital Management, LP which holds 1.1 million shares representing 1.62% and valued at over $6.56 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 1.40% of the shares totaling 953043.0 with a market value of $5.68 million.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) that is trading -12.78% down over the past 12 months. Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) is 47.43% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.54% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.34.