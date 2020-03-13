Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) Vs. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW): Which Is Riskier?

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE: CLR) shares are -74.40% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.57% or -$0.84 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.27% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -78.07% down YTD and -73.53% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -50.62% and -65.77% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, SunTrust recommended the CLR stock is a Hold, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 10, 2020. 31 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the CLR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 31 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.94 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $38.84. The forecasts give the Continental Resources Inc. stock a price target range of $62.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 87.19% or -13.43%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.80% in the current quarter to $0.4, down from the $0.58 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.61, down -3.40% from $2.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.52 and $0.66. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.29 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,346,619 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,116,162. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,297,966 and 1,897,576 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hart John D, a Sr. VP & CFO at the company, bought 1,200 shares worth $20871.0 at $17.39 per share on Mar 03. The Director had earlier bought another 13,386 CLR shares valued at $101762.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $7.60 per share. Hart John D (Sr. VP & CFO) bought 15,000 shares at $16.96 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $254415.0 while BERRY WILLIAM B, (Chief Executive Officer) bought 90,000 shares on Feb 28 for $1.65 million with each share fetching $18.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW), on the other hand, is trading around $187.02 with a market cap of $41.90B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $261.65 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.52% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EW’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 26.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $577.3 million. This represented a 50.83% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.17 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.31 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.49 billion from $5.97 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $337.8 million while total current assets were at $2.98 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.18 billion, significantly higher than the $926.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $925.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 101 times at Edwards Lifesciences Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 42 times and accounting for 397,430 shares. Insider sales totaled 348,235 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 59 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 780.03k shares after the latest sales, with 20.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.90% with a share float percentage of 207.89M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Edwards Lifesciences Corporation having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 18.2 million shares worth more than $4.25 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 16.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.79 billion and represent 7.78% of shares outstanding.