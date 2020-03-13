Dissecting The Unilever Group (NYSE: UN) top performing stock: Get the Stats

The Unilever Group (NYSE: UN) is -9.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.21 and a high of $63.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The UN stock was last observed hovering at around $51.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.33% off its average median price target of $61.86 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.46% off the consensus price target high of $78.35 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -7.45% lower than the price target low of $44.14 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.43, the stock is -15.76% and -16.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.9 million and changing -8.37% at the moment leaves the stock -19.76% off its SMA200. UN registered -5.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.04.

The stock witnessed a -13.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.42%, and is -9.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

The Unilever Group (UN) has around 155000 employees, a market worth around $138.94B and $58.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.50 and Fwd P/E is 16.64. Distance from 52-week low is -7.37% and -25.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.90%).

The Unilever Group (UN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Unilever Group (UN) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Unilever Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0. The EPS is expected to grow by 79.20% this year.

The Unilever Group (UN) Top Institutional Holders

728 institutions hold shares in The Unilever Group (UN), holding a 10.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.68B, and float is at 24.42M with Short Float at 7.77%. Institutions hold 10.52% of the Float.

The Unilever Group (UN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) that is trading 8.35% up over the past 12 months. The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is 11.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -31.94% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.89.