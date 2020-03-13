Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) makes -26.19% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSE: DSS) is -48.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $1.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The DSS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $1.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.6% off the consensus price target high of $1.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 77.6% higher than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.28, the stock is 35.25% and 7.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 92.54 million and changing 80.31% at the moment leaves the stock -24.86% off its SMA200. DSS registered -88.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.37.

The stock witnessed a -39.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.92%, and is -26.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.98% over the week and 18.73% over the month.

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $9.79M and $18.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.16% and -81.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Document Security Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/18/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $6.39M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 292.90% this year.

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS), with 14.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.05% while institutional investors hold 1.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.16M, and float is at 47.71M with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 0.93% of the Float.

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Chan Heng Fai Ambrose bought 6,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $0.30 per share for a total of $1.82 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.45 million shares.

Document Security Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that Chan Heng Fai Ambrose (Director) bought a total of 2,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $0.50 per share for $1000000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.0 million shares of the DSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, SANDERS JOSEPH L. (Director) acquired 1,181 shares at an average price of $0.48 for $562.0. The insider now directly holds 654,395 shares of Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS).

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) that is 5.06% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 54.75% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 190310.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.1.