Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT), Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE: AMT) shares are 1.34% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.47% or -$15.07 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.71% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -15.77% down YTD and 9.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.45% and -4.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 13, 2020, Goldman recommended the AMT stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 06, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the AMT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $217.83 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $255.38. The forecasts give the American Tower Corporation (REIT) stock a price target range of $292.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $193.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 25.4% or -12.87%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 22.30% in the current quarter to $1.06, up from the $0.89 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.49, up 7.90% from $4.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.01 and $1.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.07 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 85 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 692,673 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 582,817. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 211,801 and 13,262 in purchases and sales respectively.

SHARBUTT DAVID E, a Director at the company, sold 2,200 shares worth $535920.0 at $243.60 per share on Feb 27. The EVP & President, U.S. Tower had earlier sold another 1,278 AMT shares valued at $292700.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $229.03 per share. THOMPSON SAMME L (Director) sold 1,167 shares at $237.50 per share on Feb 05 for a total of $277163.0 while Vondran Steven O, (EVP & President, U.S. Tower) sold 1,267 shares on Feb 03 for $295186.0 with each share fetching $232.98.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV), on the other hand, is trading around $2.60 with a market cap of $889.84M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OVV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 26.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $635.0 million. This represented a 66.06% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.87 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.55 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.20 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $21.36 billion from $21.75 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.19 billion, significantly higher than the $1.74 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $139.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 74 times at Ovintiv Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 58 times and accounting for 627,938 shares. Insider sales totaled 254,403 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 42.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.08M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.20% with a share float percentage of 257.85M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ovintiv Inc. having a total of 594 institutions that hold shares in the company.