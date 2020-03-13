Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: First BanCorp. (FBP), BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP)

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) shares are -42.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.11% or -$0.49 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.71% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -47.99% down YTD and -42.20% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.89% and -34.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 20, 2018, BofA/Merrill recommended the FBP stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 09, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the FBP stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.20. The forecasts give the First BanCorp. stock a price target range of $12.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.6% or 44.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.18, up from the $0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.86, up 23.90% from $0.75 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.18 and $0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 190,667 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 149,730. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,708 and 712 in purchases and sales respectively.

BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP), on the other hand, is trading around $3.64 with a market cap of $2.16B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 57.18% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.61 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BGCP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.87 million. This represented a 99.41% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $487.16 million.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $239.06 million, significantly higher than the -$67.34 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $143.55 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at BGC Partners Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 7,675 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 32.2M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.90% with a share float percentage of 443.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BGC Partners Inc. having a total of 291 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.8 million shares worth more than $159.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Principal Financial Group, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 18.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $110.47 million and represent 6.14% of shares outstanding.