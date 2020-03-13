Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) shares are -32.81% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.54% or -$1.78 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.22% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -38.92% down YTD and -30.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.08% and -36.35% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 17, 2019, Barclays recommended the NLSN stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 28, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the NLSN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.64 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.59. The forecasts give the Nielsen Holdings plc stock a price target range of $30.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $19.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.53% or 28.21%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2.40% in the current quarter to $0.33, down from the $0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.72, up 2.10% from $1.8 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.25 and $0.45. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.79 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 78 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 694,326 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 109,483. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 574,008 and 95,272 in purchases and sales respectively.

KENNY DAVID W, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 55,400 shares worth $1.0 million at $18.08 per share on Feb 28. The Director had earlier bought another 250,000 NLSN shares valued at $4.08 million on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $16.33 per share.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY), on the other hand, is trading around $39.93 with a market cap of $8.96B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $61.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.07% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

XRAY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $474.9 million. This represented a 57.27% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.11 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.46 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.6 billion from $8.37 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $632.8 million, significantly higher than the $499.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $509.9 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 68 times at DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 56 times and accounting for 84,349 shares. Insider sales totaled 24,144 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 44.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 730.75k shares after the latest sales, with 1.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.80% with a share float percentage of 220.70M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. having a total of 820 institutions that hold shares in the company.