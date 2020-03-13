Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Noble Energy Inc. (NBL), Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT)

Noble Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) shares are -70.21% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.27% or -$1.13 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.81% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -74.91% down YTD and -66.07% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -51.70% and -62.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the NBL stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Tudor Pickering had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on March 11, 2020. 32 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the NBL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 32 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 22 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.75. The forecasts give the Noble Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $33.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 81.0% or 30.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 37.50% in the current quarter to -$0.04, up from the -$0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.02, up 5.10% from -$0.35 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.7 and $0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.46 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 33 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 677,467 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 681,547. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 596,549 and 659,594 in purchases and sales respectively.

Fisher Kenneth M., a Exec. VP & CFO at the company, sold 27,852 shares worth $647241.0 at $23.24 per share on Feb 07. The President & COO had earlier bought another 9,850 NBL shares valued at $150580.0 on Mar 03. The shares were bought at $15.29 per share. EDELMAN THOMAS J (Director) sold 200,000 shares at $23.98 per share on Dec 23 for a total of $4.8 million while STOVER DAVID L, (CEO & Director) bought 12,000 shares on Dec 04 for $251084.0 with each share fetching $20.92.

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT), on the other hand, is trading around $48.32 with a market cap of $4.82B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $89.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.71% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.88 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PLNT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 33.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $70.94 million. This represented a 62.96% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $191.51 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.37 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.28 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.72 billion from $1.42 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $204.31 million, significantly higher than the $184.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $146.42 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at Planet Fitness Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 117,240 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 23.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 111.56k shares after the latest sales, with 607.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 78.47M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Planet Fitness Inc. having a total of 424 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.34 million shares worth more than $622.73 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 5.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $428.34 million and represent 7.30% of shares outstanding.