Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA), Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) shares are 46.30% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 33.16% or $1.31 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +241.56% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -31.69% down YTD and 46.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 123.19% and 70.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

The stock currently trades at $5.26 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.00. The forecasts give the Tiziana Life Sciences PLC stock a price target range of $10.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.4% or 47.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX), on the other hand, is trading around $0.60 with a market cap of $54.04M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 88.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.6 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HTBX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$6.36 million. This represented a 106016.67% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $6000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.18 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.16 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $24.45 million from $29.7 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $5.68 million while total current assets were at $15.79 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$12.59 million, significantly higher than the -$15.71 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$12.73 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Heat Biologics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 1,300,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.51M shares after the latest sales, with -201.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.40% with a share float percentage of 56.45M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Heat Biologics Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company.