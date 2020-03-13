Equity Residential (EQR) Vs. Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY): Updated Outlook

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) shares are -7.19% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.78% or -$5.09 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.50% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -20.02% down YTD and -11.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.32% and -11.58% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, Raymond James recommended the EQR stock is a Underperform, while earlier, BTIG Research had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 10, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the EQR stock is a “Hold. 3 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $70.01 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $86.16. The forecasts give the Equity Residential stock a price target range of $94.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $74.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 25.52% or 5.39%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 120.00% in the current quarter to $0.32, up from the $0.28 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.44, up 3.20% from $2.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.32 and $0.4. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.56 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 72 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 61 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 890,880 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 740,581. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 190,774 and 129,309 in purchases and sales respectively.

Parrell Mark J., a President & CEO at the company, sold 50,000 shares worth $4.27 million at $85.42 per share on Feb 19. The Director had earlier sold another 29,640 EQR shares valued at $2.54 million on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $85.66 per share. NEITHERCUT DAVID J (Director) sold 25,000 shares at $85.20 per share on Feb 13 for a total of $2.13 million while Garechana Robert, (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 14,579 shares on Feb 13 for $1.24 million with each share fetching $85.19.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY), on the other hand, is trading around $19.58 with a market cap of $7.91B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $35.97 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.57% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ALLY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 46.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $487.0 million. This represented a 80.06% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.44 billion.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $4.05 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at Ally Financial Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 512,229 shares. Insider sales totaled 236,174 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 23 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.72M shares after the latest sales, with 22.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.60% with a share float percentage of 372.36M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ally Financial Inc. having a total of 731 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.5 million shares worth more than $1.15 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harris Associates L.P., with the investment firm holding over 34.48 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.05 billion and represent 9.19% of shares outstanding.