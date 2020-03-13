Exploring Strategic Opportunities: DocuSign Inc. (DOCU), VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares are 1.20% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.43% or -$6.32 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.86% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -25.79% down YTD and -0.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.25% and -11.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 21, 2019, JMP Securities recommended the DOCU stock is a Mkt Outperform, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on January 13, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $68.68 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $85.54. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 19.71.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 266.70% in the current quarter to $0.05, down from the $0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.24, up 37.70% from $0.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.42 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 65 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 601,082 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,507,233. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 102,779 and 904,107 in purchases and sales respectively.

OLRICH SCOTT V., a Chief Operating Officer at the company, sold 2,000 shares worth $170548.0 at $85.27 per share on Feb 12. The Chief Technology & Ops Officer had earlier sold another 7,877 DOCU shares valued at $701053.0 on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $89.00 per share. Salem Enrique T (Director) sold 722,647 shares at $75.50 per share on Jan 08 for a total of $54.56 million while OLRICH SCOTT V., (Chief Operating Officer) sold 2,000 shares on Jan 08 for $150140.0 with each share fetching $75.07.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV), on the other hand, is trading around $0.74 with a market cap of $163.48M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 91.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.88 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VBIV’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $8.74 million. This represented a -1423.0% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $574000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.03 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.28 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2018), the total assets figure advanced to $122.2 million from $131.94 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$48.71 million, significantly lower than the -$45.53 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$52.38 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at VBI Vaccines Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 20,204,500 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 12.16M shares after the latest sales, with -167.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.55% with a share float percentage of 107.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VBI Vaccines Inc. having a total of 102 institutions that hold shares in the company.