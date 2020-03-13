Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW), Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH)

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) shares are -17.21% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.31% or -$9.23 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.91% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -29.05% down YTD and -15.88% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.48% and -18.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 21, 2019, Goldman recommended the LOW stock is a Buy, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on November 21, 2019. 30 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the LOW stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 30 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 20 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $89.92 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $134.19. The forecasts give the Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock a price target range of $165.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $115.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 45.5% or 21.81%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.30% in the current quarter to $1.41, up from the $1.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.58, up 2.80% from $5.72 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.34 and $2.49. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.53 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 139,349 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 40,532. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 24,744 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hollifield Matthew V, a SVP Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 12,136 shares worth $1.36 million at $112.34 per share on Sep 17. The President and CEO had earlier bought another 10,000 LOW shares valued at $1.04 million on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $103.86 per share. Weber Jennifer L (EVP, Human Resources) sold 12,589 shares at $112.62 per share on Sep 16 for a total of $1.42 million while Frieson Donald, (EVP, Supply Chain) bought 2,030 shares on Jun 19 for $200342.0 with each share fetching $98.69.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH), on the other hand, is trading around $40.72 with a market cap of $2.82B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $68.65 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.68% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.73 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TXRH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.70%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at Texas Roadhouse Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 155,939 shares. Insider sales totaled 63,713 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.36M shares after the latest sales, with 1.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.50% with a share float percentage of 64.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Texas Roadhouse Inc. having a total of 392 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.35 million shares worth more than $526.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 13.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.14 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $345.58 million and represent 8.84% of shares outstanding.