Exploring Strategic Opportunities: O-I Glass Inc. (OI), Yandex N.V. (YNDX)

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) shares are -51.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.00% or $0.58 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +21.64% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -59.21% down YTD and -43.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -47.08% and -56.33% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 10, 2019, Goldman recommended the OI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 07, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $6.38 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.95. The forecasts give the O-I Glass Inc. stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.75. The two limits represent an upside potential of 71.0% or -34.32%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.70% in the current quarter to $0.41, down from the $0.51 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.1, up 0.90% from $2.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.54 and $0.7. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 656,171 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 125,507. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 551,592 and 125,349 in purchases and sales respectively.

HELLMAN PETER S, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $60766.0 at $12.15 per share on Aug 05. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 OI shares valued at $122110.0 on Aug 05. The shares were bought at $12.21 per share.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX), on the other hand, is trading around $32.12 with a market cap of $12.12B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3310.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 99.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $109.49 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Yandex N.V. (YNDX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

YNDX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $367.4 million. This represented a 47.42% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $698.8 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.22 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.23 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.4 billion from $4.29 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $697.2 million while total current assets were at $1.83 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $555.1 million, significantly higher than the $115.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $322.1 million.

Insider activity

Insiders now hold a total of 11.22M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.60% with a share float percentage of 282.76M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yandex N.V. having a total of 512 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 16.58 million shares worth more than $721.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Invesco Ltd. held 5.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, with the investment firm holding over 16.47 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $716.11 million and represent 5.73% of shares outstanding.