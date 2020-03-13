Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) Vs. W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI): Which Is Riskier?

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE: FNF) shares are -17.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.46% or -$2.42 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.72% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -28.88% down YTD and -20.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.94% and -17.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 08, 2019, Compass Point recommended the FNF stock is a Buy, while earlier, Keefe Bruyette had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on October 09, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the FNF stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $35.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $50.67. The forecasts give the Fidelity National Financial Inc. stock a price target range of $52.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $47.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 32.6% or 25.43%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.20% in the current quarter to $0.59, up from the $0.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.46, down -1.10% from $3.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1 and $1.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.38 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 40 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,503,900 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,049,633. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 22,138 and 72,886 in purchases and sales respectively.

Rood John D, a Director at the company, bought 15,000 shares worth $610698.0 at $40.71 per share on Mar 02. The Director had earlier sold another 16,855 FNF shares valued at $723841.0 on Mar 06. The shares were sold at $42.95 per share. BICKETT BRENT B (Executive Vice President) sold 51,709 shares at $44.62 per share on Oct 04 for a total of $2.31 million while HAGERTY THOMAS M, (Director) sold 8,843 shares on Oct 01 for $390418.0 with each share fetching $44.15.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI), on the other hand, is trading around $1.41 with a market cap of $241.55M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 81.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WTI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $74.05 million. This represented a 51.25% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $151.89 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.08 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.96 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $232.23 million, significantly lower than the $321.76 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$81.59 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at W&T Offshore Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 958,791 shares. Insider sales totaled 360,288 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 48.86M shares after the latest sales, with 9.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 33.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.40% with a share float percentage of 91.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with W&T Offshore Inc. having a total of 202 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 10.33 million shares worth more than $57.44 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 7.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 7.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.15 million and represent 5.64% of shares outstanding.