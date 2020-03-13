Fox Corporation (FOXA) up -26.89% since start of the year

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) is -25.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.04 and a high of $41.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The FOXA stock was last observed hovering at around $27.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.56% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.38% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 6.36% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.22, the stock is -20.76% and -26.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.76 million and changing -5.62% at the moment leaves the stock -24.69% off its SMA200. FOXA registered -26.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -19.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.77.

The stock witnessed a -25.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.01%, and is -10.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.35% over the week and 4.36% over the month.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) has around 7700 employees, a market worth around $17.13B and $11.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.69 and Fwd P/E is 9.94. Profit margin for the company is 15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.71% and -37.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fox Corporation (FOXA) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fox Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.74 with sales reaching $3.38B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 0.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.60% in year-over-year returns.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Top Institutional Holders

892 institutions hold shares in Fox Corporation (FOXA), with 6.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.15% while institutional investors hold 100.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 616.55M, and float is at 496.87M with Short Float at 4.93%. Institutions hold 99.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 35.5 million shares valued at $1.32 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.30% of the FOXA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Dodge & Cox Inc with 29.35 million shares valued at $1.09 billion to account for 8.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC which holds 27.32 million shares representing 7.92% and valued at over $1.01 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.59% of the shares totaling 26.17 million with a market value of $970.0 million.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Fox Corporation (FOXA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.