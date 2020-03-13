FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) makes -15.23% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) is -22.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.76 and a high of $6.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The FSK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $6.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.63% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 32.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.03, the stock is -29.43% and -33.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.68 million and changing -14.80% at the moment leaves the stock -32.35% off its SMA200. FSK registered -26.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -20.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.95.

The stock witnessed a -23.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.80%, and is -15.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.61% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) has a market worth around $2.41B and $779.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.98 and Fwd P/E is 6.22. Distance from 52-week low is 7.18% and -38.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $189.9M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.60% in year-over-year returns.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Top Institutional Holders

373 institutions hold shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), with 2.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.40% while institutional investors hold 30.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 509.07M. Institutions hold 30.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Beach Point Capital Management LP with over 16.11 million shares valued at $98.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.20% of the FSK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC with 9.59 million shares valued at $58.78 million to account for 1.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are LPL Financial LLC which holds 7.02 million shares representing 1.39% and valued at over $43.04 million, while HBK Investments, L.P. holds 1.10% of the shares totaling 5.52 million with a market value of $33.84 million.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Builione Todd C., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Builione Todd C. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $4.67 per share for a total of $116750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60328.0 shares.

FS KKR Capital Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Gerson Brian (Co-President) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $4.35 per share for $43450.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 90000.0 shares of the FSK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Pietrzak Daniel (Co-President and CIO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.20 for $42000.0. The insider now directly holds 105,328 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK).