GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) Vs. NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK): Which Is Riskier?

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares are 12.68% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.70% or $0.58 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +78.57% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -10.85% down YTD and -3.47% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 18.60% and 7.33% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 11, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the GNMK stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on February 11, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the GNMK stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.00. The forecasts give the GenMark Diagnostics Inc. stock a price target range of $11.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 45.45% or 25.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -6.30% in the current quarter to -$0.16, up from the -$0.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.59, up 19.60% from -$0.82 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.2 and -$0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 37 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 102 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,133,689 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 399,855. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 989,738 and 141,041 in purchases and sales respectively.

Fox James, a Director at the company, bought 9,000 shares worth $49500.0 at $5.50 per share on Mar 06. The Director had earlier bought another 10,800 GNMK shares valued at $48924.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $4.53 per share. Kagnoff Michael (Director) bought 10,000 shares at $4.61 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $46100.0 while Mitchell Brian Andrew, (SVP, Operations) sold 2,000 shares on Mar 02 for $7000.0 with each share fetching $3.50.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK), on the other hand, is trading around $17.26 with a market cap of $11.10B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.47 and spell out a more modest performance – a 11.35% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.82 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NLOK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $453.0 million. This represented a 26.7% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $618.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.55 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $18.55 billion from $16.23 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $119.0 million while total current assets were at $13.57 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $905.0 million, significantly lower than the $948.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $819.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at NortonLifeLock Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 336,307 shares. Insider sales totaled 65,435 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.11M shares after the latest sales, with -72.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.20% with a share float percentage of 580.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NortonLifeLock Inc. having a total of 776 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 65.37 million shares worth more than $1.67 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital World Investors held 10.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 64.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.64 billion and represent 10.71% of shares outstanding.