Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) Vs. PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE): Updated Outlook

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares are -87.19% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.70% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +14.29% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -87.06% down YTD and -85.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -39.14% and -65.38% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, Scotiabank recommended the GPOR stock is a Sector Underperform, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 09, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the GPOR stock is a “Hold. 5 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.38. The forecasts give the Gulfport Energy Corporation stock a price target range of $6.95 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.25. The two limits represent an upside potential of 94.24% or -60.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -72.20% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.33 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.08, down -25.80% from $0.72 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.27 and $0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,343,854 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 98,540. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 193,311 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Craine Patrick K., a General Counsel and Corp. Sec. at the company, bought 15,000 shares worth $36300.0 at $2.42 per share on Aug 30. The President & CEO had earlier bought another 40,000 GPOR shares valued at $97600.0 on Aug 30. The shares were bought at $2.44 per share.

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE), on the other hand, is trading around $7.21 with a market cap of $886.93M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 82.34% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.83 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PDCE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 1.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $9000.0. This represented a 100.0% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $265.02 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.36 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.71 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.45 billion from $4.58 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $858.23 million, significantly lower than the $889.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$18.52 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 38 times at PDC Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 500,158 shares. Insider sales totaled 56,174 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.2M shares after the latest sales, with 70.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.00% with a share float percentage of 98.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PDC Energy Inc. having a total of 311 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.3 million shares worth more than $243.5 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 9.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.38 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $167.01 million and represent 6.37% of shares outstanding.