Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Valaris plc (VAL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares are -9.59% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.20% or -$99.35 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.28% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -27.38% down YTD and -9.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.36% and -19.74% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 28, 2020, Aegis Capital recommended the GOOGL stock is a Buy, while earlier, Monness Crespi & Hardt had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 04, 2020. 46 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the GOOGL stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 46 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 37 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1111.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1611.79. The forecasts give the Alphabet Inc. stock a price target range of $1800.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1270.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.25% or 12.48%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 22.50% in the current quarter to $12.14, up from the $9.5 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $53.72, up 17.50% from $49.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $11.57 and $15.72. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $62.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 64 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 177 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 320,765 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 298,980. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 158,686 and 55,451 in purchases and sales respectively.

Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL), on the other hand, is trading around $0.66 with a market cap of $165.25M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 88.78% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$4.73 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Valaris plc (VAL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VAL’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -31.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $229.2 million. This represented a 55.24% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $512.1 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.48 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.88 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $16.93 billion from $17.23 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$276.9 million, significantly lower than the -$55.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$503.9 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 36 times at Valaris plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 17,340,325 shares. Insider sales totaled 135,608 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.77M shares after the latest sales, with -229.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 195.54M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Valaris plc having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company.