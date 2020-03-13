Industry

Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ), Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

By Richard Addington

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) shares are -47.87% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.62% or -$1.2 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.45% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -66.38% down YTD and -49.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -28.30% and -53.09% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 08, 2019, Barclays recommended the HTZ stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Jefferies had Initiated the stock as a Hold on November 22, 2019. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the HTZ stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.01 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.43. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 63.92.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.10% in the current quarter to -$0.62, up from the -$0.99 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.48, up 3.10% from $1.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.81. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.91 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 53 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 747,982 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 31,928. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 555,316 and 22,534 in purchases and sales respectively.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE), on the other hand, is trading around $2.61 with a market cap of $4.20B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.85 and spell out a more modest performance – a 75.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.29 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CVE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.27 million. This represented a 99.94% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.67 billion.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2018), the total assets figure advanced to $25.91 billion from $27.11 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.48 billion, significantly higher than the $1.66 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.58 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders now hold a total of 209.57M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.10% with a share float percentage of 1.02B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cenovus Energy Inc. having a total of 463 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ConocoPhillips with over 208.0 million shares worth more than $2.11 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, ConocoPhillips held 16.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 92.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $939.76 million and represent 7.54% of shares outstanding.

