Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Outfront Media Inc. (OUT), Welltower Inc. (WELL)

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) shares are -39.67% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -17.03% or -$3.32 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.25% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -48.14% down YTD and -35.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -35.28% and -47.65% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 03, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the OUT stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Imperial Capital had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on February 19, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the OUT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.75. The forecasts give the Outfront Media Inc. stock a price target range of $37.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $28.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.27% or 42.21%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -26.20% in the current quarter to $0.05, up from the $0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.4, up 5.20% from $0.97 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.38 and $0.46. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.55 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 60 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 436,344 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 343,293. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 383,538 and 256,633 in purchases and sales respectively.

Male Jeremy J., a Chairman & CEO at the company, sold 60,000 shares worth $1.81 million at $30.09 per share on Jan 22. The EVP, General Counsel had earlier sold another 15,100 OUT shares valued at $401297.0 on Feb 28. The shares were sold at $26.58 per share.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), on the other hand, is trading around $45.95 with a market cap of $19.42B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $89.47 and spell out a more modest performance – a 48.64% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.55 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Welltower Inc. (WELL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WELL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 21.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $131.65 million. This represented a 89.58% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.26 billion.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.54 billion, significantly lower than the $1.58 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $883.66 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at Welltower Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 180,422 shares. Insider sales totaled 76,463 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 623.7k shares after the latest sales, with 41.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.80% with a share float percentage of 409.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Welltower Inc. having a total of 1,174 institutions that hold shares in the company.