Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA), Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) shares are -24.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.44% or -$5.24 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.40% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -36.44% down YTD and -21.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.40% and -26.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 20, 2018, Goldman recommended the VOYA stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 08, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $40.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $71.91. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 43.6.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2.70% in the current quarter to $0.96, down from the $1.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.12 and $1.4. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.43 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 536,897 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 444,118. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 453,861 and 249,021 in purchases and sales respectively.

SILVA KEVIN D, sold 8,454 shares worth $518734.0 at $61.36 per share on Feb 24. The Chairman and CEO had earlier sold another 20,245 VOYA shares valued at $1.22 million on Feb 24. The shares were sold at $60.09 per share. Voya Financial, Inc. (10% Owner) bought 800,000 shares at $25.00 per share on Feb 11 for a total of $20.0 million while MARTIN RODNEY O JR, (Chairman and CEO) sold 129,684 shares on Nov 07 for $7.5 million with each share fetching $57.86.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL), on the other hand, is trading around $11.50 with a market cap of $2.66B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $25.09 and spell out a more modest performance – a 54.17% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.19 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Sterling Bancorp (STL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

STL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 72.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $32.38 million. This represented a 89.04% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $295.47 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.53 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.51 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $438.07 million, significantly higher than the $394.77 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $414.36 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 55 times at Sterling Bancorp over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 123,662 shares. Insider sales totaled 60,215 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 27 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.26M shares after the latest sales, with 3.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.90% with a share float percentage of 194.73M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sterling Bancorp having a total of 414 institutions that hold shares in the company.