HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Vs. CSX Corporation (CSX): Which Is Riskier?

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) shares are -23.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.84% or -$11.08 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.48% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -33.20% down YTD and -21.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.74% and -23.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 10, 2019, Goldman recommended the HCA stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on September 06, 2019. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the HCA stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 18 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $101.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $171.55. The forecasts give the HCA Healthcare Inc. stock a price target range of $186.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $154.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 45.42% or 34.08%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $2.88, down from the $2.97 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $11.69, up 5.80% from $10.5 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.58 and $3.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $12.94 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 63 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 74 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 801,151 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 706,482. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 430,699 and 281,268 in purchases and sales respectively.

Reiner Deborah M, a SVP – Mktg. & Communications at the company, sold 2,050 shares worth $307746.0 at $150.12 per share on Feb 12. The SVP and CIO had earlier sold another 5,167 HCA shares valued at $775050.0 on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $150.00 per share. Whalen Kathleen M (SVP & Chief Ethics Officer) sold 1,956 shares at $146.46 per share on Feb 07 for a total of $286475.0 while Torres Kathryn A., (SVP-Payer Contracting & Align.) sold 1,500 shares on Feb 05 for $223743.0 with each share fetching $149.16.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), on the other hand, is trading around $53.41 with a market cap of $45.59B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $78.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.14% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CSX Corporation (CSX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CSX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 41.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $978.0 million. This represented a 66.1% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.88 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.99 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.00 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $38.26 billion from $38.8 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $996.0 million while total current assets were at $3.28 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.85 billion, significantly higher than the $4.64 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.19 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 35 times at CSX Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 84,912 shares. Insider sales totaled 38,175,383 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.24M shares after the latest sales, with -73.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.90% with a share float percentage of 772.59M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CSX Corporation having a total of 1,582 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 64.75 million shares worth more than $4.69 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 56.8 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.11 billion and represent 7.34% of shares outstanding.