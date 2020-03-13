Heat Check: Anthem Inc. (ANTM) Vs. Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX)

Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) shares are -6.73% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.05% or -$25.48 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.75% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -17.11% down YTD and -0.23% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.97% and 1.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 12, 2019, Deutsche Bank recommended the ANTM stock is a Buy, while earlier, Mizuho had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on October 18, 2019. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the ANTM stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 17 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $256.21 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $347.43. The forecasts give the Anthem Inc. stock a price target range of $392.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $300.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 34.64% or 14.6%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $6.43, up from the $6.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $22.46, up 13.80% from $19.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $5.54 and $6.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $25.77 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 271,781 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 130,998. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 243,202 and 78,731 in purchases and sales respectively.

Haytaian Peter D, a EVP & President, Commercial at the company, sold 4,166 shares worth $1.27 million at $303.82 per share on Dec 24. The President and CEO had earlier bought another 7,600 ANTM shares valued at $2.0 million on Jan 30. The shares were bought at $263.70 per share. Haytaian Peter D (EVP & President, Commercial) sold 4,167 shares at $303.32 per share on Dec 20 for a total of $1.26 million while ZIELINSKI THOMAS C, (EVP & General Counsel) sold 10,600 shares on Dec 04 for $3.06 million with each share fetching $288.33.

Taronis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX), on the other hand, is trading around $0.20 with a market cap of $8.43M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $55.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 99.64% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.49 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$9.17 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $47.76 million from $46.69 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$11.69 million, significantly lower than the -$6.34 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$16.56 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 14 times at Taronis Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 4,272,383 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.69M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 14.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.60% with a share float percentage of 28.25M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Taronis Technologies Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company.