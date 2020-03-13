Heat Check: Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Vs. Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) shares are 0.09% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.27% or -$5.01 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.09% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -17.47% down YTD and 0.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.58% and -10.92% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 03, 2020, Atlantic Equities recommended the CL stock is a Overweight, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on February 03, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the CL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $63.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $76.13. The forecasts give the Colgate-Palmolive Company stock a price target range of $91.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $58.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 29.79% or -10.16%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.71, up from the $0.67 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.97, up 4.40% from $2.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.73 and $0.78. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 53 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 91 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,380,539 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,945,171. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 238,565 and 490,420 in purchases and sales respectively.

Marsili Daniel B, a Chief Human Resources Officer at the company, sold 3,581 shares worth $247053.0 at $68.99 per share on Feb 28. The Chief Human Resources Officer had earlier sold another 1,092 CL shares valued at $75830.0 on Mar 11. The shares were sold at $69.44 per share. COOK IAN M (Executive Chairman) sold 19,500 shares at $72.07 per share on Feb 27 for a total of $1.41 million while Shotts Philip G., (Vice President and Controller) sold 666 shares on Feb 24 for $50359.0 with each share fetching $75.61.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE), on the other hand, is trading around $7.98 with a market cap of $1.19B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.73 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CADE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 62.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $33.9 million. This represented a 83.67% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $207.62 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.40 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.39 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $306.13 million, significantly higher than the $191.17 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $293.17 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 48 times at Cadence Bancorporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 39 times and accounting for 139,027 shares. Insider sales totaled 27,290 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 30.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.47M shares after the latest sales, with 3.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.40% with a share float percentage of 121.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cadence Bancorporation having a total of 318 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 18.84 million shares worth more than $341.55 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 12.96 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $234.99 million and represent 10.30% of shares outstanding.