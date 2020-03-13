Heat Check: Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) Vs. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY)

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) shares are -69.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -18.88% or -$0.44 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.85% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -69.97% down YTD and -69.95% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -41.12% and -60.42% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 09, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the CNDT stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 21, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the CNDT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.00. The forecasts give the Conduent Incorporated stock a price target range of $6.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 68.5% or 58.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -10.00% in the current quarter to $0.11, down from the $0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.52, down -7.70% from $0.62 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.1 and $0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.52 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 53 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 18,865,021 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 367,824. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 437,380 and 77,720 in purchases and sales respectively.

ICAHN CARL C, a 10% Owner at the company, bought 1,941,101 shares worth $12.75 million at $6.57 per share on Aug 14. The Director had earlier bought another 70,000 CNDT shares valued at $182448.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $2.61 per share. ICAHN CARL C (10% Owner) bought 1,496,143 shares at $6.59 per share on Aug 13 for a total of $9.86 million while ICAHN CARL C, (10% Owner) bought 3,076,378 shares on Aug 12 for $19.78 million with each share fetching $6.43.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY), on the other hand, is trading around $12.00 with a market cap of $5.47B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.95% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BPY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $730.0 million. This represented a 65.02% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.09 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $3.07 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.37 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $624.0 million, significantly lower than the $1.36 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$4.3 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders now hold a total of 3.61M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.90% with a share float percentage of 436.82M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brookfield Property Partners L.P. having a total of 256 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brookfield Asset Management Inc. with over 81.72 million shares worth more than $1.49 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. held 18.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the investment firm holding over 38.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $700.04 million and represent 8.69% of shares outstanding.