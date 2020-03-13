Heat Check: FGL Holdings (FG) Vs. Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)

FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG) shares are 5.16% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.84% or -$0.43 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.81% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -13.56% down YTD and 25.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.12% and -7.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 08, 2020, Goldman recommended the FG stock is a Sell, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 10, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the FG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.77 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.10. The forecasts give the FGL Holdings stock a price target range of $12.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 13.84% or -2.57%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 37.50% in the current quarter to $0.36, down from the $0.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.36 and $0.4. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.81 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,503,479 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 59,635 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS), on the other hand, is trading around $4.94 with a market cap of $478.55M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.03 and spell out a more modest performance – a 64.79% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$4.76 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CLVS’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $121.97 million. This represented a -210.29% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $39.31 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.81 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.88 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $669.6 million from $716.89 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $134.83 million while total current assets were at $366.47 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$323.62 million, significantly higher than the -$366.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$326.9 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 56 times at Clovis Oncology Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 96,082 shares. Insider sales totaled 45,750 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.74M shares after the latest sales, with 3.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.90% with a share float percentage of 71.70M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clovis Oncology Inc. having a total of 200 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Palo Alto Investors Lp with over 5.06 million shares worth more than $52.71 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Palo Alto Investors Lp held 6.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 4.22 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.98 million and represent 5.74% of shares outstanding.