Heat Check: Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Vs. At Home Group Inc. (HOME)

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) shares are -13.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.54% or -$2.62 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.55% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -25.58% down YTD and -16.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.41% and -17.81% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 02, 2020, Evercore ISI recommended the HSIC stock is a In-line, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on January 09, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the HSIC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $55.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $72.14. The forecasts give the Henry Schein Inc. stock a price target range of $80.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $60.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 31.17% or 8.23%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.60% in the current quarter to $0.87, up from the $0.8 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.7, up 3.10% from $3.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.76 and $0.91. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.96 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 63 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 312,733 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 357,571. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 207,733 and 139,381 in purchases and sales respectively.

BRESLAWSKI JAMES P, a Vice Chairman, President at the company, sold 5,036 shares worth $302513.0 at $60.07 per share on Mar 05. The Director had earlier sold another 4,533 HSIC shares valued at $254382.0 on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $56.12 per share. BRESLAWSKI JAMES P (Vice Chairman, President) sold 6,636 shares at $61.32 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $406920.0 while PALADINO STEVEN, (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 21,370 shares on Nov 07 for $1.47 million with each share fetching $68.83.

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME), on the other hand, is trading around $2.94 with a market cap of $238.03M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.97 and spell out a more modest performance – a 57.82% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the At Home Group Inc. (HOME) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HOME’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $83.75 million. This represented a 73.72% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $318.73 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.23 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.17 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jan 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.92 billion from $2.89 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $7.82 million, significantly lower than the $30.71 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$203.27 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at At Home Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 470,106 shares. Insider sales totaled 464 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.6M shares after the latest sales, with 11.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 48.08M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with At Home Group Inc. having a total of 176 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 8.82 million shares worth more than $48.48 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, CAS Investment Partners, LLC held 13.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Prentice Capital Management, LP, with the investment firm holding over 3.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.57 million and represent 6.12% of shares outstanding.