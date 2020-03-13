Heat Check: Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Vs. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) shares are -41.62% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.59% or -$4.03 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.41% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.44% down YTD and -39.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.77% and -35.60% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, Bernstein recommended the NTR stock is a Outperform, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 02, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the NTR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $27.97 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $58.28. The forecasts give the Nutrien Ltd. stock a price target range of $70.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $44.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.04% or 36.43%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.19 and $1.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.04 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT), on the other hand, is trading around $28.74 with a market cap of $4.00B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $38.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.35% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.62 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BXMT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 34.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $110.97 million. This represented a 49.72% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $220.68 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.59 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.61 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $304.04 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 38 times at Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 169,117 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,402 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.37M shares after the latest sales, with 13.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.80% with a share float percentage of 133.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. having a total of 462 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.51 million shares worth more than $502.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 11.37 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $423.14 million and represent 8.40% of shares outstanding.