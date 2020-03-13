Here are the top Institutional holders of Adobe Inc. (ADBE) shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is -4.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $252.03 and a high of $386.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADBE stock was last observed hovering at around $315.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -30.23% off its average median price target of $350.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.67% off the consensus price target high of $450.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 8.65% higher than the price target low of $312.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $285.00, the stock is -19.67% and -18.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.12 million and changing -9.59% at the moment leaves the stock -6.80% off its SMA200. ADBE registered 19.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $350.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $305.84.

The stock witnessed a -14.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.66%, and is -13.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.61% over the week and 3.88% over the month.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has around 22634 employees, a market worth around $158.79B and $11.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.42 and Fwd P/E is 27.08. Profit margin for the company is 26.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.08% and -26.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.60%).

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is at an average rating of 2.00.

Adobe Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.23 with sales reaching $3.04B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 7.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.50% in year-over-year returns.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Top Institutional Holders

2,376 institutions hold shares in Adobe Inc. (ADBE), with 1.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.29% while institutional investors hold 88.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 503.73M, and float is at 476.82M with Short Float at 1.04%. Institutions hold 88.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.58 million shares valued at $12.72 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.98% of the ADBE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 35.48 million shares valued at $11.7 billion to account for 7.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 34.23 million shares representing 7.08% and valued at over $11.29 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.12% of the shares totaling 19.91 million with a market value of $6.57 billion.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Insider Activity

A total of 105 insider transactions have happened at Adobe Inc. (ADBE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 67 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rao Dana, the company’s EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Rao Dana sold 2,919 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $353.66 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18963.0 shares.

Adobe Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 that Morris Donna (EVP, CHRO, Employee Experience) sold a total of 25,481 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 and was made at $348.16 per share for $8.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39963.0 shares of the ADBE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, Parasnis Abhay (EVP & CTO) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $350.00 for $14.0 million. The insider now directly holds 34,802 shares of Adobe Inc. (ADBE).

Adobe Inc. (ADBE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include salesforce.com inc. (CRM) that is trading -2.34% down over the past 12 months. Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) is 35.62% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.25% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.6.