Here are the top Institutional holders of McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) shares

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is -4.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $180.66 and a high of $221.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The MCD stock was last observed hovering at around $188.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -18.12% off its average median price target of $234.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.28% off the consensus price target high of $255.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are 12.75% higher than the price target low of $195.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $170.13, the stock is -17.55% and -18.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.0 million and changing -9.63% at the moment leaves the stock -17.60% off its SMA200. MCD registered 3.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $207.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $206.33.

The stock witnessed a -11.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.30%, and is -9.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.13% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) has around 205000 employees, a market worth around $141.02B and $21.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.70 and Fwd P/E is 20.41. Profit margin for the company is 28.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -5.83% and -23.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.40%).

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 22 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

McDonald’s Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.9 with sales reaching $5.14B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 4.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.20% in year-over-year returns.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Top Institutional Holders

2,812 institutions hold shares in McDonald’s Corporation (MCD), with 842.35k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.11% while institutional investors hold 69.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 749.10M, and float is at 744.60M with Short Float at 1.02%. Institutions hold 68.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 67.68 million shares valued at $13.38 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.08% of the MCD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 53.53 million shares valued at $10.58 billion to account for 7.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 39.15 million shares representing 5.25% and valued at over $7.74 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 2.78% of the shares totaling 20.69 million with a market value of $4.09 billion.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Engelbert Catherine M., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Engelbert Catherine M. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $192.13 per share for a total of $192130.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1000.0 shares.

McDonald’s Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Henry Daniel (EVP – Chief Info. Officer) sold a total of 3,035 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $215.54 per share for $654164.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MCD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 30, DeBiase Francesca A. (EVP-Worldwide Supp Chain & Sus) disposed off 14,026 shares at an average price of $213.71 for $3.0 million. The insider now directly holds 12,418 shares of McDonald’s Corporation (MCD).

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is trading 2.44% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.45% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.34.