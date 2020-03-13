Here are the top Institutional holders of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) shares

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) is -31.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.50 and a high of $26.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The STWD stock was last observed hovering at around $20.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.08% off its average median price target of $26.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.48% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 31.4% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.15, the stock is -28.18% and -30.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.45 million and changing -15.22% at the moment leaves the stock -28.66% off its SMA200. STWD registered -23.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -29.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.01.

The stock witnessed a -33.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.04%, and is -25.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.91% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) has around 296 employees, a market worth around $4.98B and $1.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.61 and Fwd P/E is 7.93. Profit margin for the company is 42.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -12.05% and -34.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $299.92M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 26.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.40% in year-over-year returns.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) Top Institutional Holders

560 institutions hold shares in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD), with 8.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.17% while institutional investors hold 62.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 290.44M, and float is at 273.67M with Short Float at 2.26%. Institutions hold 60.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.82 million shares valued at $666.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.49% of the STWD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 17.61 million shares valued at $437.7 million to account for 6.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 6.66 million shares representing 2.36% and valued at over $165.65 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 2.18% of the shares totaling 6.16 million with a market value of $153.11 million.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Paniry Rina, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Paniry Rina sold 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $24.01 per share for a total of $312130.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199927.0 shares.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that DiModica Jeffrey F. (President) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $23.74 per share for $712200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 305765.0 shares of the STWD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, Sossen Andrew Jay (COO and General Counsel) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $23.75 for $712500.0. The insider now directly holds 130,997 shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD).

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) that is -34.56% lower over the past 12 months. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) is -16.91% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.12% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.71.