Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR)

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) is -11.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.12 and a high of $119.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The DLTR stock was last observed hovering at around $83.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -13.32% off its average median price target of $92.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.05% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 4.93% higher than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.35, the stock is -18.77% and -20.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.49 million and changing -15.92% at the moment leaves the stock -30.29% off its SMA200. DLTR registered -18.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $88.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $100.78.

The stock witnessed a -4.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.23%, and is 6.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.67% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) has around 57200 employees, a market worth around $19.80B and $23.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.10 and Fwd P/E is 14.98. Profit margin for the company is -6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -6.35% and -41.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.20%).

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dollar Tree Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/21/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.06 with sales reaching $5.96B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -237.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.00% in year-over-year returns.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Top Institutional Holders

1,018 institutions hold shares in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR), with 3.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.45% while institutional investors hold 98.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 236.70M, and float is at 233.23M with Short Float at 1.90%. Institutions hold 96.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.7 million shares valued at $2.42 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.86% of the DLTR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 24.91 million shares valued at $2.34 billion to account for 10.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 20.32 million shares representing 8.59% and valued at over $1.91 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 6.54% of the shares totaling 15.47 million with a market value of $1.45 billion.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lewis Lemuel E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lewis Lemuel E bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $88.54 per share for a total of $88540.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23114.0 shares.

Dollar Tree Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Lewis Lemuel E (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $89.49 per share for $89490.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22114.0 shares of the DLTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 11, SAUNDERS THOMAS A (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $116.20 for $116200.0. The insider now directly holds 2,380,145 shares of Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR).

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 31.79% up over the past 12 months. Five Below Inc. (FIVE) is -22.35% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.81% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.89.