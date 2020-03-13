Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) is -66.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.91 and a high of $33.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The PK stock was last observed hovering at around $11.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.3% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.07% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 33.23% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.68, the stock is -55.69% and -60.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.5 million and changing -27.55% at the moment leaves the stock -64.43% off its SMA200. PK registered -72.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.30.

The stock witnessed a -63.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -64.44%, and is -47.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.61% over the week and 8.03% over the month.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) has around 488 employees, a market worth around $2.11B and $2.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.13 and Fwd P/E is 7.06. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -27.12% and -73.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $721.26M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.30% in year-over-year returns.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Top Institutional Holders

451 institutions hold shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK), with 1.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.63% while institutional investors hold 105.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 243.13M, and float is at 238.68M with Short Float at 3.35%. Institutions hold 104.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.55 million shares valued at $971.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.63% of the PK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 36.8 million shares valued at $952.14 million to account for 15.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cohen & Steers Inc. which holds 28.85 million shares representing 12.01% and valued at over $746.29 million, while Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ holds 4.83% of the shares totaling 11.59 million with a market value of $299.93 million.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NATELLI THOMAS A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NATELLI THOMAS A bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $9.28 per share for a total of $27840.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 78632.0 shares.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that NATELLI THOMAS A (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $12.43 per share for $37290.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75632.0 shares of the PK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Olander Jill C (EVP, Human Resources) acquired 5,300 shares at an average price of $12.93 for $68529.0. The insider now directly holds 61,784 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK).

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -4.99% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -31.39% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.25% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.12.