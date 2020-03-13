Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) is 5.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.46 and a high of $72.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The XEL stock was last observed hovering at around $66.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.53% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.4% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 4.23% higher than the price target low of $64.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.29, the stock is -10.58% and -8.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.3 million and changing -8.28% at the moment leaves the stock -3.00% off its SMA200. XEL registered 18.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.20.

The stock witnessed a -3.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.25%, and is -3.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.56% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) has around 11273 employees, a market worth around $35.08B and $11.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.34 and Fwd P/E is 22.61. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.54% and -15.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is at an average rating of 2.60.

Xcel Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.62 with sales reaching $3.28B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 6.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.20% in year-over-year returns.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Top Institutional Holders

1,139 institutions hold shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL), with 891.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 79.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 525.00M, and float is at 523.70M with Short Float at 1.83%. Institutions hold 78.93% of the Float.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Prager Frank P, the company’s SVP, Strategy, Planning & Ext. SEC filings show that Prager Frank P bought 7,150 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $67.99 per share for a total of $486129.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43142.0 shares.

Xcel Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Larson Kent T (EVP, Group Pres, Operations) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $69.30 per share for $1.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50797.0 shares of the XEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Eves David L (EVP and Group President Utilit) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $69.73 for $697304.0. The insider now directly holds 37,066 shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL).

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) that is trading 9.42% up over the past 12 months. IDACORP Inc. (IDA) is -5.35% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.93% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.61.