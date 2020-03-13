Here is a breakdown of the Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) stock performance

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) is -6.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.25 and a high of $68.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The BAM stock was last observed hovering at around $53.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.34% off its average median price target of $73.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.38% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 16.96% higher than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.50, the stock is -26.22% and -24.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.25 million and changing -13.63% at the moment leaves the stock -14.93% off its SMA200. BAM registered 17.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.66.

The stock witnessed a -15.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.04%, and is -14.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) has around 100000 employees, a market worth around $57.06B and $67.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.16 and Fwd P/E is 14.28. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.76% and -32.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/11/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $18.48B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 161.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 43.60% in year-over-year returns.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN sold 20,801,471 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $25.65 per share for a total of $533.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48.07 million shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN (10% Owner) sold a total of 20,801,471 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $25.65 per share for $533.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48.07 million shares of the BAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN (Director by Deputization) disposed off 1,900,000 shares at an average price of $23.75 for $45.13 million. The insider now directly holds 228,500 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) that is trading -27.43% down over the past 12 months. CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is -32.12% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 41.69% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.24.