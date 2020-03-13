Here is a breakdown of the Formula One Group (FWONK) stock performance

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) is -44.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.06 and a high of $48.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The FWONK stock was last observed hovering at around $28.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.07% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.88% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 45.66% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.54, the stock is -36.76% and -42.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.96 million and changing -10.73% at the moment leaves the stock -38.77% off its SMA200. FWONK registered -26.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -39.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.65.

The stock witnessed a -46.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.19%, and is -27.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.25% over the week and 6.21% over the month.

Formula One Group (FWONK) has a market worth around $5.19B and $2.02B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -8.98% and -47.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Formula One Group (FWONK) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Formula One Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.45 with sales reaching $262.35M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 71.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.60% in year-over-year returns.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Top Institutional Holders

462 institutions hold shares in Formula One Group (FWONK), with 7.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.03% while institutional investors hold 97.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 203.37M, and float is at 203.37M with Short Float at 2.26%. Institutions hold 95.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.44 million shares valued at $801.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.58% of the FWONK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with 13.87 million shares valued at $637.72 million to account for 6.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 12.41 million shares representing 6.10% and valued at over $570.37 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 5.12% of the shares totaling 10.42 million with a market value of $479.02 million.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Formula One Group (FWONK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.

Formula One Group (FWONK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) that is trading -36.03% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.16% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.99.