IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) is attracting new Institutional Money

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) is -45.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.28 and a high of $4.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The IAG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.36% off the consensus price target high of $5.28 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 37.23% higher than the price target low of $3.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.04, the stock is -32.36% and -34.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.16 million and changing -19.05% at the moment leaves the stock -39.54% off its SMA200. IAG registered -44.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.37.

The stock witnessed a -33.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.18%, and is -33.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.10% over the week and 8.26% over the month.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has around 4832 employees, a market worth around $991.58M and $1.07B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.40. Profit margin for the company is -38.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -10.53% and -51.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.10%).

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IAMGOLD Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $301.19M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 50.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.60% in year-over-year returns.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Top Institutional Holders

229 institutions hold shares in IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG), with 696.03k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.15% while institutional investors hold 42.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 486.07M, and float is at 467.81M with Short Float at 2.57%. Institutions hold 42.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 55.32 million shares valued at $206.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.76% of the IAG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. with 49.95 million shares valued at $186.31 million to account for 10.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 23.01 million shares representing 4.89% and valued at over $85.81 million, while Ruffer LLP holds 4.61% of the shares totaling 21.7 million with a market value of $80.93 million.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) that is trading -9.57% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.28% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.47.