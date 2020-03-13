II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) And Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Saying Scary Stuff?

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) shares are -33.17% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.00% or -$1.35 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -23.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.36% and -36.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 18, 2019, Canaccord Genuity recommended the IIVI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on January 10, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the IIVI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $21.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $41.69. The forecasts give the II-VI Incorporated stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.75% or 29.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.17, down from the $0.62 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.5, up 63.60% from $2.54 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.23 and $0.65. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.89 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 532,416 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 256,614. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 100,368 and 61,200 in purchases and sales respectively.

PELAEZ MARC Y E, a Director at the company, sold 7,900 shares worth $298864.0 at $37.83 per share on Feb 13. The Chief Technology Officer had earlier sold another 500 IIVI shares valued at $18050.0 on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $36.10 per share. Xia Howard H. (Director) sold 9,300 shares at $38.00 per share on Feb 12 for a total of $353400.0 while MATTERA VINCENT D JR, (Chief Executive Officer) sold 29,000 shares on Jan 31 for $975940.0 with each share fetching $33.65.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS), on the other hand, is trading around $56.94 with a market cap of $18.27B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $84.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.52% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CDNS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 21.00%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 104 times at Cadence Design Systems Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 39 times and accounting for 664,507 shares. Insider sales totaled 765,424 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 65 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -26.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4M shares after the latest sales, with 4.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.10% with a share float percentage of 276.16M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cadence Design Systems Inc. having a total of 908 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.49 million shares worth more than $2.32 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 26.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.86 billion and represent 9.55% of shares outstanding.