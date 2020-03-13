Institutional Interest Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Reaches 500 Major Investors

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is -48.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.46 and a high of $16.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The APLE stock was last observed hovering at around $10.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.2% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.56% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 33.12% higher than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.36, the stock is -38.55% and -43.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.58 million and changing -20.83% at the moment leaves the stock -46.66% off its SMA200. APLE registered -49.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.63.

The stock witnessed a -45.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.29%, and is -33.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.75% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) has around 67 employees, a market worth around $1.83B and $1.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.89 and Fwd P/E is 11.45. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -20.08% and -50.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $294.04M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.20% in year-over-year returns.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Top Institutional Holders

368 institutions hold shares in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE), with 14.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.59% while institutional investors hold 69.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 218.98M, and float is at 209.57M with Short Float at 5.60%. Institutions hold 64.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.72 million shares valued at $515.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.17% of the APLE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 17.29 million shares valued at $281.03 million to account for 7.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.55 million shares representing 3.82% and valued at over $139.01 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.55% of the shares totaling 5.7 million with a market value of $92.61 million.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hugh Redd, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hugh Redd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $11.15 per share for a total of $11151.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 101154.0 shares.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Bunting Glenn W Jr (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $11.03 per share for $110321.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the APLE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, KNIGHT GLADE M (Executive Chairman) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $11.90 for $59494.0. The insider now directly holds 10,211,968 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE).

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -4.99% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -31.39% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.77% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.01.