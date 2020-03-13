Institutional Interest Dollar General Corporation (DG) Reaches 500 Major Investors

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is 1.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.74 and a high of $167.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The DG stock was last observed hovering at around $157.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -15.66% off its average median price target of $175.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.28% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -1.41% lower than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $141.97, the stock is -11.46% and -9.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.7 million and changing -9.93% at the moment leaves the stock -5.87% off its SMA200. DG registered 31.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $157.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $150.93.

The stock witnessed a 1.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.82%, and is -1.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.26% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) has around 135000 employees, a market worth around $40.36B and $27.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.87 and Fwd P/E is 21.22. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.56% and -15.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dollar General Corporation (DG) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dollar General Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/28/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.01 with sales reaching $7.15B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 31.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.50% in year-over-year returns.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Top Institutional Holders

1,324 institutions hold shares in Dollar General Corporation (DG), with 402.27k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 95.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 256.04M, and float is at 254.20M with Short Float at 1.47%. Institutions hold 95.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 25.3 million shares valued at $3.95 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.94% of the DG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 25.26 million shares valued at $3.94 billion to account for 9.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 19.92 million shares representing 7.83% and valued at over $3.11 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.46% of the shares totaling 11.35 million with a market value of $1.77 billion.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Dollar General Corporation (DG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ravener Robert D, the company’s EVP & Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Ravener Robert D sold 8,973 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 16 at a price of $123.82 per share for a total of $1.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17794.0 shares.

Dollar General Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 that Ravener Robert D (EVP & Chief People Officer) sold a total of 38,659 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 and was made at $119.84 per share for $4.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26767.0 shares of the DG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 26, TAYLOR RHONDA (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 16,636 shares at an average price of $119.64 for $1.99 million. The insider now directly holds 26,784 shares of Dollar General Corporation (DG).

Dollar General Corporation (DG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) that is trading 27.67% up over the past 12 months. Big Lots Inc. (BIG) is -53.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.5% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.05.