Institutional Interest Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Reaches 500 Major Investors

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) is -22.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.46 and a high of $37.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The PTON stock was last observed hovering at around $22.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.49% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.64% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 24.96% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.51, the stock is -26.63% and -32.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.39 million and changing -11.32% at the moment leaves the stock -29.56% off its SMA200. PTON has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.66.

The stock witnessed a -23.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.73%, and is -19.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.86% over the week and 7.00% over the month.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has around 1977 employees, a market worth around $6.70B and $1.23B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -4.64% and -47.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.60%).

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) is a “Buy”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Peloton Interactive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/28/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $479.27M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -413.00% this year.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Top Institutional Holders

213 institutions hold shares in Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON), with 238.57k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.09% while institutional investors hold 155.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 304.49M, and float is at 43.81M with Short Float at 88.34%. Institutions hold 155.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 13.74 million shares valued at $390.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 31.34% of the PTON Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 5.05 million shares valued at $143.4 million to account for 11.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.33 million shares representing 7.59% and valued at over $94.48 million, while Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. holds 7.28% of the shares totaling 3.19 million with a market value of $90.66 million.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LYNCH WILLIAM, the company’s President. SEC filings show that LYNCH WILLIAM sold 46,544 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $27.00 per share for a total of $1.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.