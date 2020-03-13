Intelsat S.A. (I) picks momentum as shares drop -39.56%

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) is -72.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.25 and a high of $27.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The I stock was last observed hovering at around $2.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.63% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 36.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.91, the stock is -46.30% and -61.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.7 million and changing -16.23% at the moment leaves the stock -87.46% off its SMA200. I registered -89.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -91.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.14.

The stock witnessed a -42.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -68.94%, and is -39.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.95% over the week and 13.83% over the month.

Intelsat S.A. (I) has around 1195 employees, a market worth around $295.86M and $2.06B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -44.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -15.11% and -93.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Intelsat S.A. (I) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intelsat S.A. (I) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intelsat S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.06 with sales reaching $487.92M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.70% in year-over-year returns.

Intelsat S.A. (I) Top Institutional Holders

225 institutions hold shares in Intelsat S.A. (I), with 5.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.75% while institutional investors hold 112.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 154.90M, and float is at 128.86M with Short Float at 21.56%. Institutions hold 107.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BC Partners Advisors L.P. with over 34.74 million shares valued at $244.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.61% of the I Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Discovery Capital Management, LLC with 8.63 million shares valued at $60.68 million to account for 6.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Silver Lake Group, LLC which holds 7.01 million shares representing 4.97% and valued at over $49.31 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 4.57% of the shares totaling 6.46 million with a market value of $45.39 million.

Intelsat S.A. (I) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Intelsat S.A. (I) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times.

Intelsat S.A. (I): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) that is trading -93.06% down over the past 12 months. Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) is -8.21% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.66% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 27.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.2.