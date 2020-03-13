Investing action plan for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) And Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) shares are -29.62% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.12% or -$6.25 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.85% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -41.84% down YTD and -26.45% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.41% and -25.05% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 14, 2020, Barclays recommended the MMP stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Stifel had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 12, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $38.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $67.75. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 43.91.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.90% in the current quarter to $1.09, up from the $0.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.55, up 5.70% from $4.46 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.02 and $1.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.73 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 217,807 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 109,947. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 212,807 and 98,747 in purchases and sales respectively.

Selvidge Jeff R, a Senior Vice President at the company, sold 2,500 shares worth $151850.0 at $60.74 per share on Feb 20. The Senior Vice President had earlier sold another 10,000 MMP shares valued at $607230.0 on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $60.72 per share. CROYLE ROBERT G (Director) sold 1,910 shares at $60.78 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $116087.0 while MONTAGUE JAMES R, (Director) sold 1,910 shares on Feb 19 for $116079.0 with each share fetching $60.77.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A), on the other hand, is trading around $63.42 with a market cap of $21.83B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $92.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.54% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

A’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 17.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $508.0 million. This represented a 62.56% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.36 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.63 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.57 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $9.5 billion from $9.45 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$59.0 million, significantly lower than the $213.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$93.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 95 times at Agilent Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 531,622 shares. Insider sales totaled 300,408 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 72 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -49.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.13M shares after the latest sales, with 61.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.60% with a share float percentage of 308.52M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agilent Technologies Inc. having a total of 1,085 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.15 million shares worth more than $2.15 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 24.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.12 billion and represent 8.03% of shares outstanding.