Investing action plan for Roku Inc. (ROKU) And Frontline Ltd. (FRO)

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are -32.32% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.04% or -$11.82 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.01% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -47.88% down YTD and -37.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.32% and -31.45% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 02, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the ROKU stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on December 03, 2019. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the ROKU stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $78.81 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $151.72. The forecasts give the Roku Inc. stock a price target range of $200.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $60.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.59% or -31.35%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.10% in the current quarter to -$0.43, down from the -$0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.31, up 42.40% from -$0.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.43 and -$0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.75 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 97 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 219 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,234,436 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,295,543. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 280,514 and 258,411 in purchases and sales respectively.

Rosenberg Scott A., a GM, Sr. VP Platform Business at the company, sold 1,669 shares worth $183607.0 at $110.01 per share on Mar 04. The SVP and GM of Account Acquisit had earlier sold another 6,272 ROKU shares valued at $673454.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $107.37 per share. KAY STEPHEN H (SVP General Counsel, Secretary) sold 1,302 shares at $110.01 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $143233.0 while Ozgen Mustafa, (SVP and GM of Account Acquisit) sold 3,717 shares on Mar 03 for $417765.0 with each share fetching $112.39.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO), on the other hand, is trading around $8.97 with a market cap of $1.76B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.05% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.53 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Frontline Ltd. (FRO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FRO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 28.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $36.52 million. This represented a 80.53% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $187.64 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.06 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.08 billion from $3.17 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $9.23 million while total current assets were at $308.25 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $171.29 million, significantly higher than the $11.48 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $5.08 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 33.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.10% with a share float percentage of 92.44M.