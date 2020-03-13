Investing action plan for Sasol Limited (SSL) And Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) shares are -87.32% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -20.81% or -$0.72 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +30.48% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -87.88% down YTD and -84.99% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -74.05% and -82.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 18, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the SSL stock is a Buy, while earlier, HSBC Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 12, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.00 to suggest that the SSL stock is a “Strong Sell. 1 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.74 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.00. The forecasts give the Sasol Limited stock a price target range of $25.76 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.76. The two limits represent an upside potential of 89.36% or 52.43%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM), on the other hand, is trading around $15.17 with a market cap of $2.89B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.07% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CIM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 29.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$101.82 million. This represented a 129.89% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $340.66 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.69 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.55 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $65.04 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at Chimera Investment Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 434,938 shares. Insider sales totaled 92,808 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.66M shares after the latest sales, with 19.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.00% with a share float percentage of 184.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chimera Investment Corporation having a total of 385 institutions that hold shares in the company.