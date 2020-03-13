Investing action plan for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) And Huntsman Corporation (HUN)

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) shares are -25.74% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.97% or -$4.95 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.87% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -34.47% down YTD and -26.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.27% and -23.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 03, 2020, Argus recommended the HIG stock is a Buy, while earlier, Janney had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 10, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $40.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $65.53. The forecasts give the The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stock a price target range of $73.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $55.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 44.96% or 26.95%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.30% in the current quarter to $1.37, down from the $1.39 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.4, up 2.30% from $5.65 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.09 and $1.37. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.83 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 66 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 519,184 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 472,749. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 275,906 and 131,042 in purchases and sales respectively.

FETTER TREVOR, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $498020.0 at $49.80 per share on Feb 28. The EVP had earlier sold another 3,521 HIG shares valued at $176296.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $50.07 per share. Mikells Kathryn A (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $49.90 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $249493.0 while Lewis Scott R., (SVP and Controller) sold 846 shares on Feb 25 for $47917.0 with each share fetching $56.64.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN), on the other hand, is trading around $14.31 with a market cap of $3.78B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $25.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.34% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.55 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Huntsman Corporation (HUN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HUN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $243.0 million. This represented a 72.45% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $882.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.88 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.32 billion from $8.12 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $897.0 million, significantly lower than the $1.21 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $623.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 96 times at Huntsman Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 52 times and accounting for 835,237 shares. Insider sales totaled 297,554 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 44 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 22.88M shares after the latest sales, with 3.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.90% with a share float percentage of 202.25M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Huntsman Corporation having a total of 525 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.02 million shares worth more than $556.21 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 14.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $344.41 million and represent 6.33% of shares outstanding.