Investors have great interest in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG), BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) shares are -6.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.05% or -$0.17 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +22.82% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -16.24% down YTD and 0.62% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.50% and 10.65% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 08, 2020, TD Securities recommended the COG stock is a Hold, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 12, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the COG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.34. The forecasts give the Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 27.09% or -14.57%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.22, down from the $0.73 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.86, down -18.00% from $1.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.31. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.29 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 68 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 46 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 872,317 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 512,848. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 818,777 and 328,169 in purchases and sales respectively.

DINGES DAN O, a Chairman, President & CEO at the company, bought 16,755 shares worth $272771.0 at $16.28 per share on Aug 16. The Chairman, President & CEO had earlier bought another 3,245 COG shares valued at $53951.0 on Aug 19. The shares were bought at $16.63 per share. BEST RHYS J (Director) bought 2,500 shares at $16.39 per share on Aug 16 for a total of $40968.0 while BEST RHYS J, (Director) bought 5,000 shares on Aug 15 for $81335.0 with each share fetching $16.27.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN), on the other hand, is trading around $76.72 with a market cap of $15.92B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $117.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.78% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BMRN’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -5.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $368.61 million. This represented a 18.89% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $454.44 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.10 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.02 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.69 billion from $4.56 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $316.36 million while total current assets were at $1.94 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $48.26 million, significantly higher than the $20.21 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$96.76 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 33 times at BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 141,059 shares. Insider sales totaled 59,770 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 872.64k shares after the latest sales, with 45.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.30% with a share float percentage of 179.05M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. having a total of 700 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 22.0 million shares worth more than $1.86 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 12.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 16.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.4 billion and represent 9.19% of shares outstanding.