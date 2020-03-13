Investors have great interest in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO), Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH)

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) shares are -80.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.43% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.39% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -81.89% down YTD and -77.38% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -48.34% and -64.82% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Evercore ISI recommended the DO stock is a In-line, while earlier, Tudor Pickering had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 11, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $1.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 71.6.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 31.80% in the current quarter to -$0.77, down from the -$0.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.74, down -4.10% from -$2.65 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.9 and -$0.28. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.39 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 306,614 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 86,465. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 275,536 and 69,807 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gaffney Paul G, a Director at the company, sold 1,000 shares worth $7720.0 at $7.72 per share on Sep 11. The Senior Vice President – CFO had earlier sold another 5,819 DO shares valued at $50567.0 on Sep 16. The shares were sold at $8.69 per share.

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH), on the other hand, is trading around $42.39 with a market cap of $14.53B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $58.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.45% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CAH’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -2.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.38 billion. This represented a 96.53% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $39.73 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.75 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.93 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $41.04 billion from $39.18 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $44.0 million, significantly lower than the $736.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$105.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 20 times at Cardinal Health Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 41,310 shares. Insider sales totaled 16,140 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 463.94k shares after the latest sales, with 9.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.50% with a share float percentage of 291.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cardinal Health Inc. having a total of 1,021 institutions that hold shares in the company.